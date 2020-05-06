Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,682 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

