Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.