Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,367 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

NYSE:ECL opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.56. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

