Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,130 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of CenterPoint Energy worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

