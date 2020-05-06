Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

NYSE BA opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $281.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.65 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

