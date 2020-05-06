Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.29. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Fastenal stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

