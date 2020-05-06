Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Acquires 21,015 Shares

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,297.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,452.72.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$29,591.22.

On Friday, April 24th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$29,030.12.

On Monday, April 20th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 20,315 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,902.15.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,204.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,471.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,274.21.

On Monday, April 6th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,000 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,288.70.

PTG stock opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$405.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$439.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

