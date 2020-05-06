Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Buys 21,015 Shares of Stock

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,445 shares in the company, valued at C$107,945.25.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,591.22.

On Friday, April 24th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,030.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,297.01.

On Monday, April 20th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 20,315 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,902.15.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,204.84.

On Thursday, April 9th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,274.21.

On Monday, April 6th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,000 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,288.70.

TSE PTG opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.57. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$405.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$439.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

