Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Purchases 21,015 Shares

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$29,591.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 246,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,793.66.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$29,030.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,297.01.

On Monday, April 20th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 20,315 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,902.15.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,204.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$30,471.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$30,274.21.

On Monday, April 6th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,000 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,288.70.

TSE:PTG opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$439.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

