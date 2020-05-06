Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Buys 21,015 Shares of Stock

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,274.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,971.26.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,591.22.

On Friday, April 24th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,030.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,297.01.

On Monday, April 20th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 20,315 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,902.15.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,204.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,471.75.

On Monday, April 6th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,000 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,288.70.

Shares of PTG opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.11.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$405.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$439.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

