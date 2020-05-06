Insider Buying: First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $24,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,080 shares in the company, valued at $292,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNWB opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. First Northwest BanCorp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNWB shares. TheStreet cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.