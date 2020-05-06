Insider Buying: Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Insider Acquires 20,315 Shares of Stock

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 20,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,902.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 157,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,103.70.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,591.22.

On Friday, April 24th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,030.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,297.01.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,204.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,471.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,274.21.

On Monday, April 6th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,000 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,288.70.

Shares of PTG stock opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.57. The company has a market cap of $59.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.11.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$439.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

