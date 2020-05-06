GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Brandt Walter Kucharski Sells 453 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $21,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Friday, April 3rd, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 103 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $3,559.68.

Shares of GRUB opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.