Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) Insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. Purchases 21,015 Shares

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$29,030.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,168.77.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pivot Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. purchased 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$29,591.22.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,297.01.

On Monday, April 20th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 20,315 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,902.15.

On Friday, April 17th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 9,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,823.84.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 18,915 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,204.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$30,471.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,015 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$30,274.21.

On Monday, April 6th, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. bought 21,000 shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$29,288.70.

TSE PTG opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pivot Technology Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.57.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$439.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.