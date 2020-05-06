Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 89,275 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 4,851.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,275 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.53% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,342,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 97,788 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000.

IXG opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $69.57.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

