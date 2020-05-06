Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,042,347 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,042,347 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

