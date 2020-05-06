Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

