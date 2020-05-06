Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $909.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

