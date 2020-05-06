Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after purchasing an additional 275,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

