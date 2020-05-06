Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

