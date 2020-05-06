Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

