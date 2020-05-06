Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Givaudan stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

