Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
