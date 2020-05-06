Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.