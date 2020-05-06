Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $95.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

