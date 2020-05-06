Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $95.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.
NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
