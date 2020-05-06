Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.24). EXACT Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Shares of EXAS opened at $77.95 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after buying an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after buying an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,230,000 after buying an additional 186,817 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

