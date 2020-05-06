Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.24). EXACT Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Shares of EXAS opened at $77.95 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after buying an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after buying an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,230,000 after buying an additional 186,817 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 89,275 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF
Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 89,275 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF
Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 770,735 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 770,735 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,042,347 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,042,347 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Alphabet Inc Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Intl Fcstone Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Intl Fcstone Inc.
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Walt Disney Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report