Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

