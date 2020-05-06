GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

