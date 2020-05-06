Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,062,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

