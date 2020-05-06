Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

