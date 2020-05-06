Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,931,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

WSO opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

