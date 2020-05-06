Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,848 shares of company stock worth $8,622,370. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

NYSE PEN opened at $176.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.99.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.