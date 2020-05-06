Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $177.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

