Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after buying an additional 526,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,854,000 after buying an additional 115,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $66,233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,815 shares of company stock worth $1,874,850 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

