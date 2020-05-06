Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.