Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Eaton Vance by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE:EV opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.