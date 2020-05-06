ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Up 2.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $35.22, 559,851 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,208,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.