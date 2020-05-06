ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $35.22, 559,851 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,208,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Price Up 2.9%
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Price Up 2.9%
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 3.5%
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 3.5%
Athersys Stock Price Up 5.1%
Athersys Stock Price Up 5.1%
First Capital Realty Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets
First Capital Realty Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets
Honeywell International PT Raised to $158.00
Honeywell International PT Raised to $158.00
KeyCorp Downgraded by UBS Group
KeyCorp Downgraded by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report