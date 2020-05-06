Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading Down 3.5%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.26, 16,561 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 552,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOI. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.