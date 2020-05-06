Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.58, approximately 3,288,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,696,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

ATHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -1.76.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 111.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,142 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Athersys by 3.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 50.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 246,750 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

