Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $158.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HON. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $134.87 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 46.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 236,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.