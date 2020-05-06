KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered KeyCorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. State Street Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in KeyCorp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

