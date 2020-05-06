Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTH. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

