Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 19,173 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 204.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of AAN opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.