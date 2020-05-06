Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

TFC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

