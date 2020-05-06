11,025 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFMV opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

