Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 263 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Investec raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

