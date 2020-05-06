Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

