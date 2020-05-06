CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

