Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 24,804 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,804 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,484,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,950,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $11,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 724,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,363,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

