931 Shares in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

