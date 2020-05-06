Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 17,808 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 269.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.68. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

